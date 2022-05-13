Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.96 Million Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,598 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Perficient worth $37,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perficient by 924.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.