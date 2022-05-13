Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.13 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,256,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $38,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,312,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Core & Main stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

