Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,215 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $65.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

