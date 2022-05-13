Juan Andres Sells 195 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $130.17 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,074.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 1,376.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

