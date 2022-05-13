Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

AAWW stock opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.