Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,392 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Equity Residential worth $38,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,122,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,658,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,156,000 after acquiring an additional 317,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE EQR opened at $74.12 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.