Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) to Hold

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Cellular reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. Its 5G and network modernization programs are on track. It has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. U.S. Cellular aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market have dented U.S. Cellular’s margins. High costs associated with network integration and construction of cell sites and aggressive equipment pricing have been weighing on the bottom line. It has a huge debt burden and seems to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.64.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $2,858,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in United States Cellular by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

