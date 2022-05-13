Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,970 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $38,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.