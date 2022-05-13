Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 794,859 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 397.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $38,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Criteo by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.