Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.95% of Korn Ferry worth $39,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

