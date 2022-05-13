Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $39,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,553,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,237,000 after buying an additional 337,557 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 871,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 60,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

