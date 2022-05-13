Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 35,802 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $39,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AVTR. Barclays raised their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.