Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Five Below worth $39,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 736,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 434,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $139.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.75 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

