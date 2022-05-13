Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,311 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hershey worth $39,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

NYSE HSY opened at $222.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.94 and a 200-day moving average of $200.26. The company has a market cap of $338.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,164,591. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

