BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 81,487 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,487 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $2,413,200.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,615.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock worth $14,731,148 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $122.15 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

