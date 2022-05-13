Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 665,051 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.31% of Knowles worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 707.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 113,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 604,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 25,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

