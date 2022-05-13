BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509,854 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

