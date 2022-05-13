BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $215.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $211.84 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

