BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 163,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

