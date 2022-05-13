BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.94 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

