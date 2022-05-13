Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Loews by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Loews stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

