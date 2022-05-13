BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 51,157 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,157 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.16% of BWX Technologies worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other news, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $47.36 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

