BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.14% of ExlService worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $154.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.