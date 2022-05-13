BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.23% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 716,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 90.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

