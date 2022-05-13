Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,257,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after acquiring an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,896,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after acquiring an additional 335,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

