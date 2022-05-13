Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 83,102.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.