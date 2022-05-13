BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 12,023 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.63 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

