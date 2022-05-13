BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,893 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,863,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Life Storage by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $112.37 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.36.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

