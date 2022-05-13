W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.28 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

