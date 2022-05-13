BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.50 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.52.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,327. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

