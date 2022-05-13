BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $35.15 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.