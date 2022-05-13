BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 28,322 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.