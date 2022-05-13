BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 435.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,487,000 after purchasing an additional 857,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,993,000 after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 498,007 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 626,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 344,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,188,000 after buying an additional 302,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

