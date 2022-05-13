BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 25,270 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after buying an additional 279,284 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

CBOE opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.43 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

