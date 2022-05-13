Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Cirrus Logic worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

