BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 872,644 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 366.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 872,644 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.23% of EnLink Midstream worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 321.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

