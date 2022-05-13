BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 121,228 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,228 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $101.03 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

