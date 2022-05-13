BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,290 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.14% of Mimecast worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

