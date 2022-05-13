BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares during the period.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
