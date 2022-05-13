BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after purchasing an additional 607,071 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.11) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

NYSE CCEP opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.