BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Capri were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $40.73 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Capri Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.