BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.54% of Golden Entertainment worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 in the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

