BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 305,902 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9,628.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,902 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $20.99 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

