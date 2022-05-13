BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. B. Riley increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Shares of PWR opened at $108.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

