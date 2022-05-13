BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 12,918 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 72.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 83.2% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 218,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

