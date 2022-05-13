BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ASE Technology by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

