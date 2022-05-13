Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 458,647 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 342,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In other news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

