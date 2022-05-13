Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA opened at $76.04 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.95.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.