AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 6,045 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

