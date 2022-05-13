NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Holdings Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,586 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.