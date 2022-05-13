AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 20,166 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,362 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 472,690 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 771,063 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,994 shares of company stock valued at $488,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

